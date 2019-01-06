Wanted criminal arrested after exchange of fire

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A wanted criminal, Ranjit Bag was arrested by Jeypore Town Police following an exchange of fire at Power House bypass road on Saturday.On a tip off, a police team rushed to the bypass road and seeing the cops, Bag opened fire. Police retaliated and a bullet hit Bag. He was trying to flee but police managed to arrest him. A constable, Ajit Hota was injured while trying to capture him. The criminal has been admitted to Jeypore Headquarters Hospital.

Bag was wanted by police for his involvement in over a dozen cases of extortion and firing in Umuri. A few months back, he had managed to escape police dragnet following a dacoity case and since then, the district police administration had formed a special team to nab him.This is the fourth exchange of fire between police and criminals in Jeypore town.