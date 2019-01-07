ACP’s minor son commits suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, minor son of an ACP-ranked police officer of Bhubaneswar allegedly committed suicide late on Saturday in his Jayadev Vihar home. The 13-year-old son of Sanjeev Sathpathy - was found hanging in the official quarters of the police officer. He had used a pair of jeans to hang himself.

Members close to the family said the boy had normal conversation with his father over phone on Saturday night. “He had called his father to inform about the progress he made in a mobile game. After the chat, the officer told him that they would talk further upon his return from office,” sources said.

The boy, a Class-VII student, had dinner and was engaged on mobile phone when his mother asked him to sleep as he had tuition on Sunday morning. The family has two pets and the minor reportedly got upset after one of the dogs was chided by his mother, sources said.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the suicide. At the time of incident, ACP’s wife and 15-year-old daughter were present in the house. “Everything was normal, he had attended tuition and also played tennis on Saturday. He was a very active child and had never showed any kind of aggression,” sources said.

“Preliminary investigation points at a case of suicide,” Nayapalli police station Inspector-in-Charge Umakanta Pradhan told The Express. Further investigation into the matter was underway.