AIR roped in to generate awareness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has roped in All India Radio (AIR) to create awareness on its newly-launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme so that more farmers can be added to the ambitious programme.

Jingles based on the scheme and process on how to apply for it are being aired six times everyday across 14 AIR stations in the State. Since the Government plans to have the list of farmers by end of this month, the initiative is expected to help farmers apply to avail the benefits.

The radio jingles have been created with the voice of noted actor-cum-presenter Kuna Tripathy, Rabi Mishra and Padma Dwivedi with colloquial Odia language, accent and style to create a lasting impression on the scheme. The Vividh Bharati channel, Rainbow FM of AIR and other FM channels in the State are also airing the jingles 10 times a day to reach out to the beneficiaries across 12 districts.