BJP seeks action against Rabi Nanda

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Leaders of the district BJP unit have demanded police action against former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda and Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka for their alleged close links with hardcore criminal Ranjit Bag, who was arrested following an exchange of fire on Saturday night.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, BJP senior leader Anup Patra alleged that the criminal had close links with both Nanda and Hikaka. Both the BJD leaders have been supporting the hardcore criminal, alleged Patra. “If the police do not take action against the two BJD leaders, then BJP would take to the streets,” he warned.

On the occasion, BJP leaders released several photos of the arrested criminal with Nanda and other BJD leaders of the district.

Bag, the former BJD SC Cell president of the district, was wanted by the police for his involvement in several crimes. He was arrested after an exchange of fire near Jeypore power house road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rabi Nanda denied any links with the dreaded criminal and clarified that he was not even aware that Bag was a member of the BJD.