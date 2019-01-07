C’garh Minister brings hope to Congress

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Congress leaders and workers are upbeat about Chhattisgarh Excise and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma campaigning in Malkangiri.

Malkangiri District Congress Committee president Govind Patra said the MLA from Konta Assembly segment in Sukma district has assured that he will address at least 15 public meetings once the poll schedule is announced by the Election Commission.

Congress win in Chhattisgarh has encouraged the party activists in Malkangiri, Motu, Podia and Mathili areas bordering Chhattisgarh, said Patra, adding that the response to recent public meetings held in Badigeta and Telrai was overwhelming. As the MLA belongs to Koya community, a tribe that dominates major parts of the above areas, Kawasi’s campaign is likely to make a difference.

The DCC president said support for Mala Madhi, Congress MLA candidate for Malkangiri Assembly constituency, is increasing and the party would wrest the seat from BJD this time. Madhi had fought the last elections from the reserved Malkangiri Assembly constituency and lost to BJD candidate Manas Madkami by a margin of 3,312 votes.

While Madkami had polled 47,737 votes, Madhi secured 44,425 votes in a triangular contest. The BJP candidate, Aditya Madhi, had garnered 36,212 votes.

On the other hand, BJD district unit president and Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami also expressed confidence of winning the seat if given a ticket. “I have ensured that all welfare schemes of the BJD Government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, reach the people of my constituency,” he said.