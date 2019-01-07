Child rights panel seeks report on boat tragedy  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Saturday sought a detailed report from both Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara district administrations over Hukitola boat tragedy which claimed 10 lives. After four days of the mishap, the State Government is yet to fix responsibility and take action against officials for lapses in safety measures and illegal ferrying.

Though two boatmen were arrested, later they were released following agitation by locals. Meanwhile, the fisheries department has started a probe into the mishap.

Locals alleged that there are hundreds of fishing community villages in the two districts, but the administration is yet to serve notices to them asking not to allow tourists for pleasure trips.

As many as 56 villagers of Hasina under Kujang police limits were returning from Hukitola island after a picnic party when the ill-fated fishing boat capsized in Nipania river, a tributary of Mahanadi, near Barkolikhala in Batighar panchayat of Kendrapara district. At least 10 persons, including eight children, met a watery grave in the mishap.