Cong reiterates pledge for farm loan waiver

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday reiterated the party’s poll promise of waiving farm loan and increasing MSP of paddy besides pension to farmers and employment to youth in the State.

Addressing a gathering of more than 20,000 farmers during Jagaran Samabesh at Koshal Kalamandal Field here, Niranjan said the anti-farmer policies of BJP and BJD have destroyed the agriculture sector of Odisha. Both the State and Central governments have failed to address the issues faced by the farmers. The Congress, if voted to power in Odisha, will ensure that farmers get proper dues, he said and accused the State Government of rampant corruption and scams.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra slammed both the governments over farmers’ issues and said the BJD Government is yet to waive off farm loan despite several demands from different quarters.

Due to lack of government support and facilities, farmers are resorting to distress sale of onion and vegetables while minimum support price (MSP) continues to elude them, he added.

Mishra demanded rail wagon factory be set up in Kantabanji, agriculture university at Balangir, university status to Rajendra College and construction of Lower Suktel dam.

Later, a delegation of the party met the Collector and submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demands.

Among others, AICC leaders Shaik Mastan Vali and Mohan Prakash, State party leaders Bhakta Charan Das, Sarat Patnaik, Santosh Singh Saluja, Surendra Singh Bhoi, Kishore Patel and youth leader Samarendra Mishra, son of the Leader of Opposition, were present.

Former Loisingha MLA joins Cong

In a jolt to the ruling BJD, a senior party leader and former Loisingha MLA Ramakanta Seth joined Congress during the Samabesh. The 68-year-old leader was elected to the Assembly in 2009 on a reserved seat. However, in 2014, BJD fielded Jogendra Behera from the constituency replacing Seth.