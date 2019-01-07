Home States Odisha

Course on Sambalpuri studies at GMU soon

A new course on Sambalpuri studies and informatics will be offered by Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) from the next academic session.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A new course on Sambalpuri studies and informatics will be offered by Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) from the next academic session. University Deputy Registrar Uma Charan Pati said a proposal for the new course is being prepared and it will be placed in the academic council meeting, to be held in  April. “The academic council will take a decision on number of seats, minimum qualification of students for admission, teaching staff besides other details of the programme,” he said.

Subsequently, the proposal will be placed before the syndicate meeting, which will be held in  May, for approval to start the course from 2019-20 academic session. He said the objective of the course is to preserve and enrich Sambalpuri language besides the art and culture of Western Odisha.

Pati said Sambalpuri culture, handloom, literature, language, prominent personalities and freedom fighters of the region will be included in the syllabus of the new course.

After beginning of the new course, GMU will be the second university in the State to offer a course in Sambalpuri studies after Sambalpur University. Sambalpur University offers one-year diploma course in Sambalpuri studies.

Sambalpuri language has good number of published classics, grammar and dictionary. The morphology, phonology, syntax and etymology of the language are different from any other language of India. The State Government has already sent a proposal to the Centre to include Sambalpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. 

