Eight months after, cops solve Hatigada murder mystery

Published: 07th January 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nearly eight months after the brutal murder of an autorickshaw driver, police claimed to have busted the mystery with the arrest of the accused, Basant Guru.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Guru, who had been residing by encroaching upon a piece of government land at Hatigada slum in Tulasipur Matha Sahi, had allowed the families of his two brothers-in-law Bulu Biswal and SK Raja to settle on a vacant space acquired by him adjacent to his house.

After some months, they developed enmity following which Guru asked them to leave the place. Accordingly, both Bulu and Raja left the house and started residing on rental basis at other place in the slum. But, there was frequent quarrel and tussle between them as Bulu had an intention to take possession of Sk Raja’s house which was being vehemently opposed by Guru, who had threatened him asking him not to come there.

However, ignoring the threatening Bulu continued to visit the place to grab the house of Sk Raja on the acquired land of Basant and then decided to eliminate him. 
On April 23 morning when Bulu visited the spot, Gurum a betel shopkeeper, stabbed Bulu’s chest with a scissors in a fit of rage killing him on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot and hid in Kolkata to evade arrest. On a tip off, police raided and apprehended him who, the DCP said.

