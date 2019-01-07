Intl conference on vector-borne diseases from January 9

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City will host a three-day International Conference on ‘Vectors and Vector Borne Diseases’ from January 9.

The ICOV-14 being organised by Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar and National Academy of Vector Borne Diseases (NAVBD) will have deliberations on recent advances in the field of vectors and vector-borne diseases and raise public awareness.

Chairperson of local Organising Committee Dr Sanghamitra Pati said the conference will cover all aspects, from basic to applied and operational aspects of vector-borne diseases. “It will provide a platform to students, academics, scientists, professional from pharmaceuticals and industry along with the community to join hands in the fight against scourge of vector-borne diseases,” she said.

Vector-borne diseases have not only adversely affected the health of the people in the region but also impeded overall socioeconomic development. Some of these diseases can prove fatal if not treated, while others leave patients disfigured and disabled. The diseases account for 17 per cent of the estimated global burden of all infectious diseases.

As NAVBD is celebrating its silver jubilee this year, it will organise special lectures on different topics and cutting edge research by inviting researchers of national and international repute. Around 500 delegates from across the country and outside are slated to participate. Outstanding researchers will be honoured on the occasion.