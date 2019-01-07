Jumbo herd destroys crops in Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Panic has gripped Anija, Bore Halua and Kerada villages under Rayagada block following entry of a herd comprising seven elephants into the area.

Despite efforts by the Divisional Forest Office of Rayagada, the herd has not yet been driven out of the area, said sources. The jumbos had reportedly damaged crops such as cotton and paddy.

Rayagada DFO Debarchan Behera said seven elephants, including two tuskers, two calves and three female elephants have entered Odisha from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He said two range officers, along with other ground officials, have been deputed to the spot to watch the activities of the herd.

The DFO said efforts are on to ensure that no elephants come in contact with live wires and for this, electricity supply has been snapped in the area with the help of Southco officials. No information regarding damage caused by the herd has yet been reported but the Forest department will provide compensation based on complaints received from people after probe, he added.