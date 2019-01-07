Home States Odisha

Jumbo herd destroys crops in Rayagada

Panic has gripped Anija, Bore Halua and Kerada villages under Rayagada block  following entry of a herd comprising seven elephants into the area.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Panic has gripped Anija, Bore Halua and Kerada villages under Rayagada block  following entry of a herd comprising seven elephants into the area.

Despite efforts by the Divisional Forest Office of Rayagada, the herd has not yet been driven out of the area, said sources. The jumbos had reportedly damaged crops such as cotton and paddy.

Rayagada DFO Debarchan Behera said seven elephants, including two tuskers, two calves and three female elephants have entered Odisha from neighbouring  Andhra Pradesh. He said two range officers, along with other ground officials, have been deputed to the spot to watch the activities of the herd.

The DFO said efforts are on to ensure that no elephants come in contact with live  wires and for this, electricity supply has been snapped in the area with the help of Southco officials. No information regarding damage caused by the herd has yet been reported but the Forest department will provide compensation based on complaints received from people after probe, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp