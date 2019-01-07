Kalia form shortage angers farmers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Nonavailability of ‘green’ and ‘red’ forms for inclusion and deletion of names in the State Government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme has angered farmers across the district.

The distraught farmers staged demonstrations, road blockades and dharnas at different panchayats of the district on Saturday. Sources said after the publication of the draft list of beneficiaries under the scheme, hundreds of farmers rushed to their respective panchayat offices to obtain the two application forms.

However, unavailability of the forms has posed hindrance in including or deleting their names from the scheme, which aims at accelerating agricultural prosperity and reducing poverty in the State. There are 198 panchayats in the district. While hundreds of application forms are required for farmers, the Agriculture Department has till now supplied only 20-30 forms leading to chaos at the panchayat offices. Locals alleged that the crisis is artificial as the forms, which should be provided to the farmers free of cost, are being sold for Rs 5-10.

ALSO READ: What is Kalia scheme and who is eligible to get its benefits?

Farmers of Icchapur panchayat under Balikuda block said the application process for the scheme was started from January 2 but no forms were available at the offices concerned till January 3. The Agriculture department on Friday had sent only 30 forms to the panchayat for as many as 450 farmers who had been waiting in queue to obtain the same since morning.

Assistant Agriculture Officer, Balikuda block Smrutikant Jena clarified that only 1,000 forms have been supplied to the block for distribution to panchayats. “We could supply only 30 to 40 forms to each panchayat due to the shortage,” he said. Similar is the situation in all panchayats of the district. Irked over the state of affairs, the agitated farmers staged a road blockade in front of Pokhariapada panchayat in Erasama block.

ALSO READ: Info service for KALIA beneficiaries

Sarpanches of different panchayats under Biridi block, including Ashok Jena, Chandrasekhar Das, Sudarsan Moharana and Truptimanjari Parija too joined the farmers in the protest.

Panchayat Samiti member of Dhinkia panchayat Devendra Kumar Swain alleged that nearly 350 farmers have returned empty-handed from the panchayat office. He said only 150 forms were supplied to the panchayat.

ALSO READ: Draft KALIA beneficiary list released

As per the scheme norms, if a farmer’s name is not included in the draft list, then he may fill the ‘green’ form available at the panchayat office and drop it at the ‘green drop box’.

On the other hand, if a farmer wishes to delete his name from the draft beneficiary list, he is required to use the ‘red’ form and drop it in the ‘red drop box’ at the panchayat office concerned. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 (Rs 5,000 each Kharifkharif and rabi seasons) will be given to the family of every small and marginal farmer in the State.