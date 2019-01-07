KALIA misleading: Rout

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Paradip MLA and former Minister Damodar Rout on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his alleged involvement in corruption and scams.

Addressing a public meeting, organised by Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhiyan (OSAA) here on Sunday, Rout said people of Odisha are keen to get rid of the two-decade long misrule of the BJD Government. He said the State Government is implementing KALIA and PITHA schemes to mislead farmers and public. These programmes will only add to State’s financial burden, he added.

The speakers, at the meeting, termed Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy’s resignation as a befitting punishment for his remarks on the Pipili gang-rape and murder incident. “Can the State Government respond to the Pipili gang-rape and Kunduli suicide? The Government is only shedding crocodile tears for women,” they said.

