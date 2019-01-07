Light and sound show at Netaji Museum shut down

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The light and sound show at Netaji Birth Place Museum at Odia Bazaar here remains non-functional for the last two years due to lack of spectators. The Museum authorities had to close the shows from December 2016 due to unfavourable circumstances.

Sources said, people feel insecure to visit the museum after sun down as anti-social elements congregate near the building for consuming liquor and ganja. Besides, absence of basic facilities and amenities including a proper approach road and amusement facilities also posed hurdles for tourists to visit the museum.

The light and sound show system was installed by a Bhubaneswar-based organisation at a cost of `30 lakh provided by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to boost tourist potential of Netaji’s birth place. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 23, 2013.

The 25-minute show, scripted by Bijay Mishra in Odia language and directed by noted art director Asim Basu brings to life Netaji’s life - his journey from a Cuttack boy to great patriotic leader. The birth of the great freedom fighter and at Janakinath Bhawan and his childhood days in Cuttack have also been depicted in the show.

Several Odia film actors like Binayak Mishra, Kuna Tripathy, Dasarathi Bose, Bibhuti Mohanty, Kailash Mohapatra have rendered their voice to the show. The show ticket was priced at was `15 per person.

According to JP Das, curator of Netaji Birth Place Museum, hardly 2,000 spectators had watched the show screened in the newly-built open-air gallery having a seating capacity of around 100 spectators between 2013 and 2016.

“Later, when spectators stopped visiting the museum after evening, we were compelled to shut down the facility from December 2016,” said Das.

After closure of the show, the Culture Department had invited tenders thrice for maintenance of the facility but there were no bids. The Department is planning to invite fresh tender for same, according to sources.