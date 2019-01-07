Home States Odisha

Light and sound show at Netaji Museum shut down

The light and sound show at Netaji Birth Place Museum at Odia Bazaar here remains non-functional for the last two years due to lack of spectators.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 CUTTACK: The light and sound show at Netaji Birth Place Museum at Odia Bazaar here remains non-functional for the last two years due to lack of spectators. The Museum authorities had to close the shows from December 2016 due to unfavourable circumstances.

Sources said, people feel insecure to visit the museum after sun down as anti-social elements congregate near the building for consuming liquor and ganja. Besides, absence of basic facilities and amenities including a proper approach road and amusement facilities also posed hurdles for tourists to visit the museum.

The light and sound show system was installed by a Bhubaneswar-based organisation at a cost of `30 lakh provided by Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to boost tourist potential of Netaji’s birth place. It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 23, 2013.

The 25-minute show, scripted by Bijay Mishra in Odia language and directed by noted art director Asim Basu brings to life Netaji’s life - his journey from a Cuttack boy to great patriotic leader. The birth of the great freedom fighter and at Janakinath Bhawan and his childhood days in Cuttack have also been depicted in the show.

Several Odia film actors like Binayak Mishra, Kuna Tripathy, Dasarathi Bose, Bibhuti Mohanty, Kailash Mohapatra have rendered their voice to the show. The show ticket was priced at was `15 per person. 
According to JP Das, curator of Netaji Birth Place Museum, hardly 2,000 spectators had watched the show screened in the newly-built open-air gallery having a seating capacity of around 100 spectators between 2013 and 2016.

“Later, when spectators stopped visiting the museum after evening, we were compelled to shut down the facility from December 2016,” said Das.

After closure of the show, the Culture Department had invited tenders thrice for maintenance of the facility but there were no bids. The Department is planning to invite fresh tender for same, according to sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp