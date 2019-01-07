Home States Odisha

Major parties yet to open cards, out of party leaders sit on fence

However, it remains to be seen whether the two leaders will join any political formation or campaign individually.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as only four months remain for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, political scenario of the State remains hazy as the big three (BJD, BJP and Congress) parties and the smaller outfits are yet to start the serious business of stitching up alliances, though the issues for campaign are more or less settled.

Though the BJD and BJP are already in an aggressive campaign mode and are trading charges against each other on a daily basis, the issue of a tacit understanding between the two parties lingers because of the changing tone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vis-a-vis the ruling regional outfit during his recent visits.
Both the parties are wooing different constituents - women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and youths - separately in an aggressive manner, but are holding back from an all out assault against each other. Sources in the BJD and BJP, however, maintained that the two parties will go it alone in the coming elections barring some seat understanding here and there with smaller outfits and individual leaders.

Buoyed by the party’s win in the three Hindi heartland states, the Congress has also launched an aggressive campaign to recover lost ground and bounce back to contention in the elections. However, several issues including the bitter factional fight, still remain unresolved for it. Though the impressive showing in the recent Assembly polls has put a break on the expected exodus from the party, the delay in announcement of the list of candidates despite the fact that the deadline was deferred several times has raised questions on the party’s organisational preparedness.

The Congress has, however, started preliminary discussion with some like minded small parties including the Left and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for seat understanding. But nothing has been finalised as yet.

Meanwhile, announcement of formation of a grand alliance against the Naveen Patnaik Government by president of the Utkal Bharat and former MP Kharavela Swain has given rise to another option though untested. Sources said Swain has decided that the grand alliance will have no truck with the Congress and discussion with BJP in this regard is yet to start. Swain has already started an anti-BJD campaign on his own.

Besides, senior leader Bijay Mohapatra and former Union minister Dilip Ray, who had resigned from the BJP on November 30, are also yet to make up their mind about next course of action. But the two senior leaders would not join any anti-BJD and anti-Congress formation and may float a regional alternative.
Like Swain, former MP Baijayant Panda and former minister Damodar Rout have also started touring the State to campaign against the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik keeping an eye on the elections. However, it remains to be seen whether the two leaders will join any political formation or campaign individually.

