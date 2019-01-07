Mock drill to spread info on VVPATs

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Preparations are on to conduct mock drills to spread information on use of EVM Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in all revenue villages of the district.

Addressing mediapersons, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi said mobile vans would soon be launched to create awareness among the public regarding use of EVMs and VVPATs in all revenue villages of the four Assembly constituencies of the district.

The awareness drive will start from January 7 and continue till February 15. As VVPATs will be used for the first time in the forthcoming general elections, steps are being taken to conduct awareness sessions in all the constituencies in a bid to conduct the polls in an impartial manner.

Sarangi said two demonstrators, two assistants and one security personnel will be deployed in each mobile van. The VVPAT displays the serial number, followed by candidate’s name and the party symbol. In order to cross check his/her vote, a voter can consult the demonstrators for detailed clarification during the mock drills, she said.