Home States Odisha

Mock drill to spread info on VVPATs

Preparations are on to conduct mock drills to spread information on use of EVM Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in all revenue villages of the district.

Published: 07th January 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Preparations are on to conduct mock drills to spread information on use of EVM Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in all revenue villages of the district.

Addressing mediapersons, Jagatsinghpur Collector Yamini Sarangi said mobile vans would soon be launched to create awareness among the public regarding use of EVMs and VVPATs in all revenue villages of the four Assembly constituencies of the district.

The awareness drive will start from January 7 and continue till February 15. As VVPATs will be used for the first time in the forthcoming general elections, steps are being taken to conduct awareness sessions in all the constituencies in a bid to conduct the polls in an impartial manner.

Sarangi said two demonstrators, two assistants and one security personnel will be deployed in each mobile van. The VVPAT displays the serial number, followed by candidate’s name and the party symbol. In order to cross check his/her vote, a voter can consult the demonstrators for detailed clarification during the mock drills, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp