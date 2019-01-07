Nikita death: Husband detained

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after Odia TV actor Laxmipriya Behera, popularly known as Nikita, succumbed to her injuries, the family members of the actress held her husband and mother-in-law responsible for her death.

In an FIR at Chauliaganj police station, her father Sanatan Behera alleged that Nikita was being tortured physically as well as mentally by her in-laws following which she was compelled to leave their house and reside with them at Mahanadi Vihar house.

Sanatan stated in the FIR that on Friday night Lipan had come to meet Nikita at her parental house where he engaged in a quarrel with her behind closed doors.

Lipan later called her to the terrace of the house on the pretext of discussing the disputed matter and pushed her off the terrace, Sanatan alleged.

A critically injured Nikita was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

While her condition started deteriorating at SCBMCH, her family members again shifted her to the private hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.

On the basis of the complaint, police have detained Nikita’s husband Lipan Sahu for interrogation.