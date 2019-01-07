Home States Odisha

Nikita death: Husband detained

 A day after Odia TV actor Laxmipriya Behera, popularly known as Nikita, succumbed to her injuries, the family members of the actress held her husband and mother-in-law responsible for her death.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after Odia TV actor Laxmipriya Behera, popularly known as Nikita, succumbed to her injuries, the family members of the actress held her husband and mother-in-law responsible for her death.
In an FIR at Chauliaganj police station, her father Sanatan Behera alleged that Nikita was being tortured physically as well as mentally by her in-laws following which she was compelled to leave their house and reside with them at Mahanadi Vihar house. 

Sanatan stated in the FIR that on Friday night Lipan had come to meet Nikita at her parental house where he engaged in a quarrel with her behind closed doors. 

Lipan later called her to the terrace of the house on the pretext of discussing the disputed matter and pushed her off the terrace, Sanatan alleged.

A critically injured Nikita was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

While her condition started deteriorating at SCBMCH, her family members again shifted her to the private hospital where she succumbed on Sunday.

On the basis of the complaint, police have detained Nikita’s husband Lipan Sahu for interrogation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp