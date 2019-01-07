Home States Odisha

Oil Min feels scared after ‘threat from BJD goons’

Published: 07th January 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a frontal attack on BJD, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday claimed that he was threatened by BJD goons.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas alleged that the supporters of BJD threatened him during his return from Arjungoda village where he visited the family of the Pipili gangrape victim.
“We will see how long you will protect the family, shouted some youths, purportedly supporters of the ruling BJD, while I was crossing Daya river bridge,” Pradhan said. “If this can happen to a Union Minister, one can imagine the threat perception to the victim’s family,” Pradhan said.

Claiming that he had been trying to contact police higher ups without any success, Pradhan said he would take up the issue and lawlessness in Odisha in Parliament.
Playing a video footage of the victim’s mother on his mobile, Pradhan said, “It is not me or my party demanding a CBI probe. Mother of the poor Dalit girl is demanding a probe by the Central agency as she has no faith in the State Police.”

He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provide adequate security to the victim’s family.
Pradhan claimed that the CM was forced to ask Maharathy to resign after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the issue at the Baripada rally.

“Maharathy’s resignation is not enough, there should be a CBI inquiry into the case and the Chief Minister should apologise to the people for his Government’s failure to provide justice to the victim’s family,” he said. As the BJP reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the Pipili gangrape and murder case, the BJD listed out several incidents in which the workers of the saffron outfit were allegedly hand-in-glove with criminal elements.

Talking to mediapersons here, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra recalled the attack on the brother of Minister of State for Energy Sushant Singh by BJP workers during the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency last year in which a BJD worker was killed.Besides, Patra also pointed towards the murder of BJD councillor from Chhatrapur, Lakshidatta Pradhan, sanction of IOCL petrol pump in the name of a family member of gangster Tito and the party’s links with Dhalsamant brothers.
Patra also said nothing new came out from the CBI probe into Itishree murder case and for which the investigating agency filed a closure report subsequently.

PM’s Balangir visit preponed by a day
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Balangir has been preponed by a day to January 15. Informing about the change in Modi’s visit, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo said this was done due to some pressing engagement of Modi. Earlier, the Prime Minister was scheduled visit Balangir on January 16. During his one-day visit to the Western Odisha town, Modi will attend an official programme and address a public meeting. This will be Modi’s third visit to Odisha in three weeks. The Prime Minister had visited the State on December 24 and Baripada on January 5. Barely three days after Modi’s Balangir tour, BJP president Amit Shah is slated to visit Odisha on January 18 to meet booth-level workers in Cuttack.

