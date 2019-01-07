Pipili claims Maharathy scalp again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chided the Naveen Patnaik Government for failing to deliver justice in the sensational Pipili gangrape and murder case, Pradeep Maharathy, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and local MLA, resigned from the ministry.

The BJD Government was under immense pressure from both BJP and Congress after acquittal of two accused persons by a local court on December 24. To make it worse for the BJD Government, Maharathy, known to be a motormouth, made controversial statements hailing acquittal of the accused.

Even as Modi criticised Odisha Government and asked it to re-investigate the case to ensure justice for the victim at a public meeting in Baripada, Maharathy was asked by the Chief Minister late Saturday night to put in his papers. The Minister sent his resignation letter in the morning.

For Maharathy, the Pipili incident has come back to haunt him for the second time. He had resigned from the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet on January 19, 2012 after coming in the firing line of opposition for allegedly harbouring the accused.

He, however, put up a bold face and said he resigned so that there will not be any pressure on his party and the Chief Minister. “I am an honest worker of BJD and respect the Chief Minister very much,” he said.

Opposition Congress and BJP had launched separate agitations demanding Maharathy’s removal for his highly insensitive statement on December 27. As pressure mounted, Maharathy expressed regret but it failed to satisfy the BJP and Congress. The women wings of both BJP and Congress demonstrated in front of his official residence and gheraoed Naveen Nivas pressing for his ouster.

On November 28, 2011, the 19-year-old victim of Arjungoda village of Pipili in Puri district had gone into a coma after being attacked. After remaining in coma for over six months, she died at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in June, 2012.

The Additional District Judge Court, Bhubaneswar, acquitted the prime accused Prashant Pradhan and his brother Sukant citing prosecution’s failure to prove the charges and produce substantive evidence. Reacting to the verdict, Maharathy had said, “It is now for the police to find out how the victim died. I don’t know whether her (the victim’s) family got justice or not. Assistance of `10 lakh was given by the Chief Minister to the family.”

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of State Police has announced to challenge the acquittal in the Orissa High Court.