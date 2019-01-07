Home States Odisha

Refused help,  family buries body in forest  

Sources said the elderly man, Makar Bindhani, aged 70, died of a paralytic attack. He was staying with his 65-year-old wife Suhagini and an adopted son.

Published: 07th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Makar Bindhani’s relatives at his burial place on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Harishchandra Yojana, meant to help the poor and destitute conduct the last rites of their family members, failed in Sajanagard area of Nilagiri in Balasore district when the body of an elderly man was buried in a forest two days after his death.

Makar died on Friday afternoon. Later, Suhagini met the villagers and informed them of his death. However, the villagers refused to help her in performing Makar’s last rites.

On being informed, Suhagini’s relatives Ratnakar Bindhani and Dilu Singh arrived at the village on Sunday. They buried the body in a nearby forest. After completion of the last rites, BDO of Nilagiri Ramdash Tudu sent a village level worker to conduct a probe. A few media units gave `1,000 to the deceased’s family. Later, local MLA Sukanta Nayak and social activist gave `2,000 to Makar’s relatives.

