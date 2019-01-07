Stress on winding up ongoing reservoir projects

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A roadmap prepared for District Water Conservation Plan 2019-23 will aim to promote micro-irrigation besides completing the ongoing reservoir projects for ensuring irrigation facilities.

The five-year draft plan prepared by Department of Water Resources (DoWR) stresses on groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of river/stream, renovation of minor irrigation tanks and construction of check dams.

As proposed in the roadmap, 10,000 artificial ground water recharge structures will be constructed in 15 water-stressed districts besides canal lining, rooftop rainwater harvesting and ground water recharge facilities.

As climate change has become a global challenge and Odisha is relatively more vulnerable, the State Government has laid emphasis on rejuvenation of rivers which contribute largely for a healthy environment.

A senior official of DoWR said 11-member committee has been constituted for finalisation of guidelines by this month end. “They have been asked to give suggestions within 15 days. Once the final roadmap is ready, it will be sent for approval,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Director of Special Projects of Panchayati Raj Department has suggested rooftop rain water harvesting and groundwater recharging in official buildings on a priority basis at block and district-level to motivate people to take up the same in their own buildings and private offices.

All engineering divisions in-charge of irrigation works should initiate steps for development of at least 10 km of earthen channel (water course) to motivate farmers so that they can be interested to cultivate varieties of crop having less consumptive use of water.

It has also been decided to implement a water conservation in nullah rejuvenation plan in Ganjam district on pilot basis. The yet-to-be-named pilot project is expected to encourage district-level officers to explore such schemes for conservation of water as well as its utilisation in agriculture.
The nullah rejuvenation plan will be made operational with the involvement of Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Departments along with Watershed Development Mission. It has been tentatively planned to be implemented in February, the official added.

