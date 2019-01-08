5 of dance troupe killed in mishap

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Five artistes of a dance group were killed and another sustained critical injuries when their car collided with an unknown vehicle at Alabanka Chowk on NH-5 in Derabishi here on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Rajesh Jena of Gupti, Debashis Sethi (21) of Belatala village, Deepak Dhal (20) of Kailashi village, driver Harekrushna Sahoo (22) of Garapur and Jiban Satapathy (21) of Nikirei. The injured, 22-year-old Sangram Mallick of Similipada, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The mishap took place when six members of Royal Dance Group of Kendrapada town were returning from Panikoili in a car. Police suspect that the driver of the car dozed off behind the wheel as a result of which the vehicle hit an unknown truck. The mangled vehicle has been seized and all bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy, said police.