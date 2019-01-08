Home States Odisha

5 of dance troupe killed in mishap

The  mishap took place when six members of Royal Dance Group of Kendrapada town were returning from Panikoili in a car.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Five artistes of a dance group were killed and another sustained critical injuries when their car collided with an unknown vehicle at Alabanka Chowk on NH-5 in Derabishi here on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Rajesh Jena of Gupti, Debashis Sethi (21) of Belatala village, Deepak Dhal (20) of Kailashi village, driver Harekrushna Sahoo (22) of Garapur and Jiban Satapathy (21) of Nikirei. The injured, 22-year-old Sangram Mallick of Similipada, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The  mishap took place when six members of Royal Dance Group of Kendrapada town were returning from Panikoili in a car. Police suspect that the driver of the car dozed off behind the wheel as a result of which the vehicle hit an unknown truck. The mangled vehicle has been seized and all bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy, said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp