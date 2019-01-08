ACP terms son’s death an accident

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjib Satpathy on Monday said his son’s death was an accident, and not suicide. He was trying to pull off a prank on his mother which turned fatal, the officer stated in a statement to the media.

Satpathy’s 13-year-old son was found hanging in the official quarters late on Saturday which was described as a suicide. However, dispelling reports that the boy was victim of an online game or even committed suicide, police officer said his son was playing a prank with his mother when the jean pant, used as a noose, tightened around his neck. However, since no one could notice the incident, it proved fatal for the minor.

“My son was playing with our pet dog, and as it was already 12.30 am, his mother asked him to sleep. He had a habit of playing pranks. As the dog was chided by his mother, he attempted to frighten her by putting a jeans around his neck but that turned into an accident and his mother was not able to notice it immediately,” the ACP added and requested that wrong news must not be spread.

The ACP-ranked officer said his son was a brilliant student and very affectionate who loved his parents and elder sister very much. The boy, a Class-VII student, went to play tennis from 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and then had his evening snack before going to tuition from 7 pm to 9 pm. The boy later played football and returned home at 10 pm, family members said.