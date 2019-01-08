Bandh total in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Normal life came to a standstill throughout the district on Monday due to dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of the district over the establishment of High Court bench in Kalahandi.

The streets wore a deserted look across Bhawanipatna, Junagarh, Dharamgarh, Kesinga, Jaipatna, M Rampur and Narla. Shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicles were off the road. Banks, educational institutions and Government offices also remained closed. The bandh was supported by social organisations, trade unions and political parties. Kalahandi Bar Association president Santosh Panda said since the State Government did not respond to their demand, they resorted to the agitation. He said Kalahandi fulfils all the criteria of Jaswant Commission for setting up of the bench. The district is located at the centre of KBK region but has been neglected by the successive governments. “The district should no longer be neglected,” he said.Retired IAS officer, Aswini Parida, who was the former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, supported the demand for HC bench at Kalahandi.