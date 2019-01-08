Home States Odisha

Bandh total in Kalahandi

The streets wore a deserted look across Bhawanipatna, Junagarh, Dharamgarh, Kesinga, Jaipatna, M Rampur and Narla.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Normal life came to a standstill throughout the district on Monday due to dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee of Bar Associations of the district over the establishment of High Court bench in Kalahandi.

The streets wore a deserted look across Bhawanipatna, Junagarh, Dharamgarh, Kesinga, Jaipatna, M Rampur and Narla. Shops and business establishments remained closed and vehicles were off the road. Banks, educational institutions and Government offices also remained closed. The bandh was supported by social organisations, trade unions and political parties.  Kalahandi Bar Association president Santosh Panda said since the State Government did not respond to their demand, they resorted to the agitation. He said Kalahandi fulfils all the criteria of Jaswant Commission for setting up of the bench. The district is located at the centre of KBK region but has been neglected by the successive governments. “The district should no longer be neglected,” he said.Retired IAS officer, Aswini Parida, who was the former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, supported the demand for HC bench at Kalahandi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp