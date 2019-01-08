Home States Odisha

BJD takes its fight against BJP to Delhi

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will lead the agitation and address the ministers, MPs and MLAs along with party workers and farmers at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking the fight against BJP to the National Capital, the BJD will stage demonstrations before Parliament House on Tuesday blaming the Modi Government at the Centre for the plight of farmers in Odisha and demanding a hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik will lead the agitation and address the ministers, MPs and MLAs along with party workers and farmers at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The BJD’s demands include hike in paddy MSP to `2,930 per quintal and implementation of the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. The Chief Minister will also lead the BJD delegation to hand over the memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.

“The BJP had promised one and a half times increase in MSP of paddy. But they have not done anything yet, the farmers are suffering. Hence, the BJD will stage an agitation tomorrow,” the Chief Minister said after arriving in New Delhi on Monday.

While the BJD has planned the massive show of strength in New Delhi to embarrass the Modi Government, the BJP and Congress have also announced agitations on farmers’ issues here.The BJP will gherao the State secretariat protesting against distress sale of paddy and large-scale irregularities in procurement.

The Congress will also march to Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor demanding hike in paddy MSP and waiver of loans.The BJD’s protest in New Delhi has, however, come in for criticism from farmers’ organisations as well as Opposition political parties who describe it as a “drama keeping an eye on the forthcoming general elections”.

Political observers also are keeping a watch if the BJD will continue with its aggressive posture against BJP following the softening of stance by PM Modi against Naveen Patnaik Government during his last two visits to Odisha or will it tone down its attacks on the rival party.

