Odisha: Bullet from firing range hits Railway lineman

The lineman, identified as Surya Prakash Pal of Allahabad, was working on the tracks near Sidheswarmundia when at about 9 am a bullet pierced his right hand below the elbow.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A railway lineman, engaged in maintenance of tracks on the bridge over river Mahanadi, was in for a rude shock when he was hit by a bullet on Monday morning. The lineman, identified as Surya Prakash Pal of Allahabad, was working on the tracks near Sidheswarmundia when at about 9 am a bullet pierced his right hand below the elbow.

When Pal screamed in pain, other workers rushed to spot to find him bleeding and a bullet embedded in his hand. His co-workers removed the bullet, a part of which was visible, and rushed him to Railway Departmental Hospital at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar.

The bullet is believed to have originated from Naraj Firing Range where around 70 RPF personnel were being imparted training near Naraj Tala Gada under Barang police limits.

