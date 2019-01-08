Complaint  against 2 for keeping PRIs hostage

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Block Development Officer of Gunupur, Gayatri Devi on Monday lodged a police complaint against Ishmile Sabara and Seneme Sabara of Putasingh for allegedly keeping local sarpanch, samiti member and ward member hostage.

She alleged that while a meeting on KALIA scheme was being held on December 4, the two accused along with 25 of their armed supporters stormed the gram panchayat office at Chinnasari under Gunupur block and locked the sarpanch, samiti member besides, the ward member and her two-year-old daughter.

Prior to this incident, Sarpanch of Chinasari gram panchayat Nirmala Mandala had complained before the Sub-Collector of Gunupur that Ishmile and Seneme led by Zilla Parishad member Aswini Gomango had gheraoed the Gunupur BDO on December 12 alleging that files related to development projects are not being cleared on time. Subsequently, Vice-Chairperson of Gunupur panchayat Samiti Esho Sabara had lodged an FIR against Awsini and others in Gunupur police station. Taking this into consideration, Gunupur Tehsildar Narmada Modi had imposed Section 107 under CrPC to avoid breach of peace on Aswini, Ishmile, Senemi and others.

Sub-Collector Sidheswar Baliram said administration is trying to resolve all issues related to development projects.