Cong accuses RDA chief of embezzling funds

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Congress leader Rashmi Ranjan Padhi on Monday alleged misuse of government funds by Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) Vice-Chairperson, Rashmita Panda for renovation of her official residence.

Padhi, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary, told local mediapersons that about `70 lakh was spent in renovation of the official residence at Uditnagar. He demanded a Vigilance inquiry into it.Padhi had filed an RTI application and its reply stated that over ` 70 lakh was spent from RDA funds and the amount was split into 16 small packages with value of each package being below `5 lakh.

RDA Assistant Executive Engineer, AK Swain dismissed the allegation and said the government quarter was in a dilapidated condition and needed repair.

He said the quarter was allotted to the RDA Vice-Chairperson as per her entitlement and renovation and reconstruction was done through open tenders in strict adherence to laid down guidelines.