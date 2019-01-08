Farmer stabbed in clash over KALIA forms

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A farmer sustained grievous injuries in a clash that broke out over non-availability of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) forms at Goda village in Erasama here on Monday. He was identified as Digambara Swain of Goda.

Sources said in view of acute shortage of KALIA forms, hundreds of people had queued up in front of the panchayat office with a hope to be the first to avail the benefits of the scheme which aims to provide financial, livelihood, cultivation and insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers.

Suddenly, a clash broke out between two groups of farmers after a person tried forcibly to get in the queue.

In the melee, an unidentified miscreant stabbed Swain in front of the panchayat office. Swain sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Erasama hospital.Following the incident, tension flared up in Goda and distribution of forms under KALIA scheme had to be suspended.