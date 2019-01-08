Home States Odisha

Govt plans three more wildlife sanctuaries

The Odisha Government is mulling to declare at least three more forest areas as wildlife sanctuaries this year to protect wildlife and save forest areas from human intrusion.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government is mulling to declare at least three more forest areas as wildlife sanctuaries this year to protect wildlife and save forest areas from human intrusion.The proposed forests are Barbara Reserve Forest in Khurda, Gandhamardan Reserve Forest in Bargarh and Northern Reserve Forest at Athmallik in Angul.

Spread over 350 sq km between Khurda and Nayagarh, Barbara RF near Balugaon is home to Giant Squirrels and close to 108 species of birds.But, what is worrying is the forest faces threat from timber mafia. The Greens are, however, hopeful that declaration of the RF as wildlife sanctuary will be helpful in checking the menace.

Gandhamardan Reserve Forest, located between Bargarh and Balangir, is spread over 251 sq km. The forest is home to around 500 species of medicinal plants besides wildlife. Likewise, the Northern Reserve Forest in Athmallik area of Angul is also rich in flora and fauna.

The forest officials have started survey work and are preparing a map of these forests. “We have received proposals for their inclusion in the list of sanctuaries and will soon complete the survey after which we will place the proposal before the State Government for approval,” said Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Mohapatra. Efforts are on to declare these forest as sanctuaries this year, the Secretary added.

Once declared as sanctuaries, the Forest Department will have to follow certain norms for conservation. “There will be adequate deployment of forest and wildlife staff which in turn will improve the protection of plant and wildlife in these areas,” he said. Currently, there are 19 wildlife sanctuaries in the State.Block level apex committees of Vana Surakshya Samitis will be formed and meeting of these committees will be held every month to increases security measures in forest to keep timer mafia and poachers at bay, he added.

Proposed sanctuaries

Barbara RF between Khurda and Nayagarh spread over 350 sq km. Home to Giant Squirrels and close to 108 species of birds
Gandhamardan RF in Bargarh spread over 251 sq km. Around 500 species of medicinal plants found here
Northern Reserve Forest at Athmallik in Angul rich in flora and fauna
Block-level apex committees of Vana Surakshya Samitis to be formed. Meetings to be held every month to check security measures

Comments(1)

  • dr desh deepak
    Great news..
    1 day ago reply
