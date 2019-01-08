KVK-II likely to move out of Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Efforts are underway to relocate the proposed Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)-II out of Rourkela following protests by tribals.Work on the project at Bankia was stopped after a group of tribal petitioners obtained stay order from the Orissa High Court on April 23, 2016.

As per reports, Additional Secretary of Agriculture Department Manmath Pani, Dean (Extension Education) of OUAT Prof Pravat Roul and head of all KVKs in Odisha visited the proposed new site at Kuanrmunda on Sunday. They also requested Sundargarh administration to arrange another alternative site in Lathikata block.

Earlier, `1.35 crore was spent for erecting 90 per cent of the perimeter wall and foundation of the building at Bankia, which may go waste due to relocation.

The second KVK project for the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district was sanctioned in 2011 with funding by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) of the Union Government.The KVK-II or Agriculture Technology Park (ATP) is envisaged to act as a single window system for transfer of agriculture technologies to farmers and help boost the rural economy with holistic and scientific approach.

The 20-seat KVK of OUAT will offer diploma courses in agriculture. The district administration, during 2015-end, had transferred 50 acres to OUAT at Bankia.When ground work started, members of Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch led by Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey, tried to stop work. However, after court’s stay order, construction work was stopped completely.Roul and KVK-II Head, Dr Manashi Bhol were unavailable for comments.