Nalco to promote State’s heritage

With an aim to promote State’s rich heritage and culture, aluminium major National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Monday inked pacts with eight cultural organisations.

Published: 08th January 2019

Manoj Das being presented Nalco Lifetime Achievement Award | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to promote State’s rich heritage and culture, aluminium major National Aluminium Company (Nalco) on Monday inked pacts with eight cultural organisations.The organisations include Shantilata Barik Chhotray Cultural Trust, Gunjan Dance Academy, Guru Pankaj Charan Odissi Research Foundation and Odisha Sangeet Akademi.

The MoUs were signed between Nalco and the cultural organisations in the presence of Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand to mark the public entity’s 39th foundation day here. “This is a unique initiative by a corporate sector and is a first-of-its-kind which will develop an eco-system of industry - culture sustainable relationship,” Chand said.

In order to help Odisha become a Sporting hub, the company will adopt around 100 budding sporting talents.As part of the celebration, Nalco awarded some well-known persons in the field of culture and literature for their contribution towards promotion of Odisha’s literature, culture and other fields.Author Manoj Das was bestowed with Nalco Lifetime Achievement Award while Secretary of Lok Sevak Mandal Niranjan Rath was awarded Nalco Distinguished Social Service Award.

On Nalco’s performance and growth, Chand said the company is now focusing on opening new coal mines and pushing for Wire Rod Mill Project at Angul during 2019.As a leading Central Public Sector Enterprise, a cashless model is being launched by the company for the MSMEs to lend them market support.

