Naveen writes to Modi for flights from Jharsuguda

The Chief Minister thanked Modi for naming Jharsuguda airport as Veer Surendra Sai airport.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce commercial flights from Jharsuguda airport for the convenience of the people in Western Odisha belt.

In a letter to Modi, Naveen said one of the existing flights from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi could have a stop over at Jharsuguda, connecting it immediately with New Delhi and Bhubaneswar. After inauguration of the airport on September 22, 2018, Air Odisha had started flying operations under the RCS-UDAN. “Unfortunately, Air Odisha suddenly suspended operations from November 6 without a valid reason,” he stated in a letter.

Stating that Jharsuguda is located strategically in the industrial and mining belt of the State and is a critical point of connectivity to Western Odisha, Naveen said during the inauguration of the airport he had offered full support of the State Government for running commercial flights. Naveen said he had requested for commencing Air India flight operations from Jharsuguda to New Delhi. “I would, therefore, once again request you to kindly instruct Air India authorities to take immediate steps for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Western Odisha to have air connectivity,” he said.

The Chief Minister thanked Modi for naming Jharsuguda airport as Veer Surendra Sai airport. The Centre issued a gazette notification in this regard on November 16.

