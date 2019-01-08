‘No memo to PM’ fuels discontent

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Mayurbhanj district expressed their dissatisfaction for not raising the developmental issues by local leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada on Saturday.

They alleged that while the long standing demands, including Rupsa-Bangiriposi and Bangiriposi-Keonjhar new railway lines, restoration of Amarda airstrip and functioning of Subarnarekha irrigation project, are yet to be fulfilled, local leaders are indulging only in petty politics by staging dharna and bandh in the town. They have failed to raise the issues at proper forums and before the Prime Minister and their efforts over the demands end after submission of memoranda to the Collector or the Chief Minister, locals said.

Admitting the fact, District Congress Committee president Hemanta Das and BJD district working president Debasish Mohanty said there was no plan to meet and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the town.

BJP district unit president Krushnachandra Mohapatra said though no memorandum was submitted to the PM on Saturday, the party has been taking up the issues since long and recently met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi over the new rail line demands. The Minister had assured to conduct a survey in this regard soon, he added.