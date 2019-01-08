Home States Odisha

‘No memo to PM’ fuels discontent

Residents of Mayurbhanj district expressed their dissatisfaction for not raising the developmental issues by local leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada on Saturday.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Residents of Mayurbhanj district expressed their dissatisfaction for not raising the developmental issues by local leaders during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada on Saturday.

They alleged that while the long standing demands, including Rupsa-Bangiriposi and Bangiriposi-Keonjhar new railway lines, restoration of Amarda airstrip and functioning of Subarnarekha irrigation project, are yet to be fulfilled, local leaders are indulging only in petty politics by staging dharna and bandh in the town. They have failed to raise the issues at proper forums and before the Prime Minister and their efforts over the demands end after submission of memoranda to the Collector or the Chief Minister, locals said.

Admitting the fact, District Congress Committee president Hemanta Das and BJD district working president Debasish Mohanty said there was no plan to meet and submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the town.

BJP district unit president Krushnachandra Mohapatra said though no memorandum was submitted to the PM on Saturday, the party has been taking up the issues since long and recently met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi over the new rail line demands. The Minister had assured to conduct a survey in this regard soon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp