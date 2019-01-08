Home States Odisha

Odisha, AP fight it out for Kotia panchayat

The AP officials on Monday visited Neridiwalasa village under the panchayat and distributed food packets and pension to the villagers.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Kotia panchayat is enjoying the best of both states. Sops and goodies are raining for the people of 21 villages under the panchayat, that is at the centre of an ownership dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Be it accelerated implementation of Government programmes, welfare measures, distribution of financial assistance or even provisioning of the mundane necessities like blankets, both the states are on an overdrive to stamp their claim over the panchayat under Pottangi block. While AP Government is implementing its flagship Janmabhoomi programme, Odisha Government has decided to counter it with KALIA scheme.

Similarly, Koraput administration officials, led by Sub-Collector LM Konhar, organised a camp in Kotia village and sensitised locals about the various benefits of KALIA scheme. Officials of other line departments also distributed blankets, food packets and pension to the tribals. They had organised similar camps on Sunday. In the past, officials had demarcated land for RI office, a school run by ST/SC Development Department, Primary Health Centre and a police station in the panchayat.

On Wednesday last, AP officials had visited Dhulipadar, Madkar, Tal Sembi, Uppar Sembi and Neridiwalasa villages to carry out development plans under Janmabhoomi programme. A day later, they visited Tala Ganjeipadar village where they distributed old-age and disability pension to 27 beneficiaries. Claiming complete occupation over 21 villages of Kotia panchayat in the district, they allegedly collected information to provide Aadhaar and voter cards to the villagers.

As per reports, panchayat executive officers, revenue inspectors, anganwadi workers and school teachers of AP have been engaged to mobilise people for the programme, which is usually conducted from January 2 to 11 every year.

Last year, Vizianagaram Collector had visited Tala Ganjeipadar in the panchayat and distributed blankets and pension to beneficiaries under the programme. Odisha Government had then geared up its machinery to speed up development works in the panchayat.A committee has been formed by the State Government to look into development of the 21 villages on which, AP Government also claims ownership.

