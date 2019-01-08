Home States Odisha

Odisha has potential to grow: Finance Commission head

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission Nand Kishore Singh on Monday said farm loan waivers rested on the state governments’ decision and discretion and it was for the Odisha Government to take a call on the issue.

Singh, who is on a visit to Odisha to hold discussions with the Government on State’s finances and requirements said, “While some states have recently announced waiver of farm loan, Odisha Government has the discretion to take a call on the issue”  Singh arrived here on Monday while other members of the Commission will reach here tomorrow. Stating that there is a vast scope for Odisha to grow into a developed state, Singh said there is no reason for the State to lag behind. “We will see how this can be addressed,” he said and added there will be extensive deliberations on various aspects including Central assistance, sharing of taxes, grants to Panchayati Raj Institutions and other important issues for three days.

Sources said Odisha Government will submit memorandum to the Commission besides making detailed presentations on the State’s finances. The Commission would conduct an in-depth study of the recent developments and future possibilities of the economic growth and development in the State.

Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera told mediapersons that the Government will submit a memorandum regarding financial planning and requirements from 2020 to 2025, to the Finance Commission. “The Commission will hold discussions on the overall development of the State. We hope the discussion will be beneficial for Odisha,” he said.

The State Government has, however, strongly opposed the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the  Commission, saying it may adversely impact devolution of resources to the State. The Government is of the opinion that flow of funds will decline as population data of 2011 has been adopted as the base. It has demanded that 1971 census should be taken as the base as it will reflect the State’s efforts in stabilising the population.
“Our main suggestions during the consultation prior to the notification of the ToR appear to have been ignored. I would, therefore, request your personal intervention so that the issues are appropriately addressed,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said in a letter to PM Narendra Modi in April 2018.

Naveen had said the Presidential order on ToR of the Commission has made significant departure from ToR of the previous Finance Commission. “On horizontal devolution, ToR makes a radical departure by mandating the Commission to use population data of 2011 while making its recommendations. Population criterion is a very important factor in determination of share of a State in divisible pool,” he said.The Commission will hold meetings with Government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on State’s finances on January 9.

Highlights

Will hold meetings with PRI representatives and ULBs, trade bodies, industries associations and political parties on Jan 8
Commission will hold meetings with State Government,led by the Chief Minister, on State’s finances and other issues on Jan 9
State Govt to submit memorandum regarding financial planning and requirements from 2020 to 2025

