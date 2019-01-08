Orion 2019 at Sri Sri University from Jan 18

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sri Sri University will be organising an inter-college cultural, sports and academic festival ‘Orion.’

A number of cultural, business and sports events will be organised during the fest to be held from January 18 to 20.University officials said about 10,000 enthusiasts from various walks of life are likely to attend Orion 2019 where more than 25 different events will be organised. The events include celebrity performances, public speaking, painting, photography, dance, music, gaming, quiz and cultural, sports and academic competitions.

Business events will include finance, human resource, entrepreneurship, marketing and operations-based competitions. Orion will also host various inter-university competitions in the field of outdoor, sports as well as online games.

Community linkage programmes like blood donation camps, cloth donation drive and cycle marathon will also be held.Inspired by its motto of ‘Best of East and Best of West’, Orion showcases cultural performances by celebrity artists and bands. Besides, there are Global Lecture series to hone the business acumen of the Management graduates, the officials said.