Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on January 25

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After two back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha, AICC president Rahul Gandhi will be in the State on January 25 to address a rally and attend a party workers’ meeting.

Announcing this here on Monday, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said Rahul is likely to speak at a public meeting in one of the coastal districts.“Rahulji will address a public meeting in a coastal district and attend a party workers’ workshop in Bhubaneswar. The venue of the public meeting is yet to be finalised,” Niranjan, who met Gandhi in Delhi, told mediapersons.

In a tweet, Niranjan also said the Congress president has discussed Odisha’s poll strategy with him. “It’s always a pleasure and honour to meet Congress president Shri @RahulGandhi.Discussed the roadmap and poll strategy for Odisha and assured him of a solid comeback of Congress in our State. The Congress president will be visiting Odisha on January 25,” Niranjan tweeted.

Gandhi’s visit assumes significance as Odisha is preparing for simultaneous elections for the State Assembly and Lok Sabha this year.The Prime Minister, who visited Khurda and Baripada on December 24 and January 5 respectively, is scheduled to attend another public meeting at Balangir on January 15.BJP president Amit Shah is also set to visit Odisha on January 18 and attend booth-level workers’ meeting at Cuttack.