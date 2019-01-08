Rourkela student ‘gang-raped’ in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A student of an engineering college in Rourkela was allegedly abducted from the Steel City and gangraped by five youths in Jharkhand.The girl, who belongs to Jharsuguda, was waiting for a train to her home-town at Rourkela railway station on December 30 when she was approached by a youth, who introduced himself as her brother’s friend. Taking advantage of her trust, he took her on a wrong train to Jharkhand where she was allegedly raped by him and four others.

She was left there after the crime and somehow returned to Rourkela. She lodged a complaint with the Government Railway police on Sunday. A case has been registered in the connection.Superintendent of Railway Police, AP Swain said, the miscreant identifying himself as her brother’s friend offered to help her reach Jharsuguda but cleverly made her board a Jharkhand-bound train. When the girl realised that the train was going in the wrong direction, he said it had taken another route due to some technical reasons. They would reach Jharsuguda in a bus from Chakradharpur station, he told her.

After reaching Chakradharpur station, the accused asked her to walk towards Silpuri where he committed the crime. He was joined by four others.Police said, efforts are on to nab the culprits.