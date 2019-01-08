Schoolgirls stage harass protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of students including girls of Zillanasi Government High School on Monday took to the streets at Tentulia Khamar in Kujang protesting constant harassment by some anti-socials and inaction of police to arrest them.

The students walked out of the classrooms at around 11 am holding banners and placards and marched through the road demanding safety of the girls.They alleged that the miscreants Rakesh Mallick and Chandrakant Mallick of Saradiha in Kujang had been stalking the girl students on the way to school and harassing them on daily basis. They passed obscene comments at the girls. The situation had come to such point that the girls were scared to go to school.

Some girls, however, had gathered courage and lodged an FIR with local police against the miscreants. But emboldened by police inaction, the duo forcibly entered the school classroom on January 2 and assaulted two girls in presence of a teacher and other students.

Headmaster Dhruba Charan Das said a parent-teacher committee meeting was convened following the incident. As per the decision of the committee, guardians of the two girls lodged an FIR with Kujang police. However, the cops are yet to arrest the accused, he added.

Local villagers, who also joined the students and staged protest near Taladanda on the day, alleged that Kujang police is yet to take action against the accused persons though five days have passed since the girls were assaulted.

Incidents of molestation, eve-teasing, sexual assault and passing of lewd comments are on a rise in different areas of the district despite the State police launching ‘Pari Paain Katha Tiye’, an awareness campaign on safety of girls, sources said. The drive aims to prevent sexual assault against girls as well as sensitise children, their parents and general public about the social ill.Tirtol SDPO Siba Charan Mallick said police have arrested one of the accused. Raids are on to nab the other accused person, he added.