Odisha: Schools, colleges to remain closed today due to nationwide strike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Normal life is set to be paralysed for the next 48 hours, on January 8 and 9, due to the two-day nationwide strike by various trade unions against the ‘anti-trade’ polices of the NDA Government.

The BJD and Congress have extended support to the two-day strike by the trade unions. While the support by BJD is tactical as all its leaders will be at New Delhi to stage dharna demanding hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, Congress workers may participate in the demonstrations directly.

Congress leader Manoranjan Das said there will be road blockades and workers will request the business establishments to down their shutters.In view of the two-day strike, the State Government has announced closure of all schools, colleges and universities on January 8. School and Mass Education Secretary P K Mohapatra said the decision regarding closure of educational institutions on January 9 will be taken by Tuesday evening.

The strike call has been given from 6 am on Tuesday by more than 10 trade unions including AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC and AICCTU. Work at the Central Government offices will be affected due to the protest as the trade union members have announced to stage protest and picket in front of the offices during these two days. Bank and insurance services will also be hampered as the employees have extended support to the strike.

People going to workplace may face difficulties as political parties, who have extended their support to the strike, have planned to stage road blockade and stop vehicular movement. Some trade union members have decided not to allow any commercial vehicles ply on the road and have also urged people to keep their vehicles off the road as part of the strike.

CITU leader Janardan Pati said they are hopeful that all commercial and business establishments, private bus associations and public will extend their support to the strike as it has been called to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-trade’ policies of the NDA Government.