State receives 557 investment plans

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) has so far received 557 proposals from investors across the country.With the recent clearance of nine investment proposals, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved projects with proposed investment of Rs 1,50,794 crore.

The new proposals envisaging investment of Rs 1,177.41 crore in solar power, food processing, sanitary ware, hospitality, electronics manufacturing and IT service sectors will create employment opportunities for 6.032 people. The GO-SWIFT portal launched in November 2017 received the 500th investment proposal within a year from a leading Gurugram-based manufacturer of sanitary ware products.

The company’s proposal to set up a unit to manufacture glass containers with a capacity of 1,30,000 tonnes per annum at an investment of Rs 350 crore at Cuttack got the approval from SLSWCA. The unit will create employment opportunities for 1,200 people.

The single window panel also gave its nod to a leading Odisha-based food processing company for setting up a greenfield project to manufacture spices, pasta, noodles, fruit-based beverages, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items at Ramdaspur in Cuttack with a total investment of Rs 100 crore. The unit will provide employment opportunities to 1,560 people.

Another State-based automobile dealership chain’s proposal to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Jajpur entailing an investment of Rs 52.41 crore was also approved. The greenfield project will manufacture electric rickshaws and electric scooters with an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum. This will create direct and indirect job opportunities for 122 people.

A private aluminium major’s proposal to establish a coal gasification plant of 21,000 NM3 (normal metre cube per hour) at Hirakud in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 60 crore was also approved. This project will create employment for 20 people, sources said.

In a big boost to the State’s tourism sector, a leading home grown hotel chain will set up a golf resort at Satapada in Puri with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

Boost to IT sector

Two proposals including the one from a Jaipur-based cellular handset and accessories company with an investment of Rs 75 crore were cleared. The company proposed to set up a unit to manufacture 10 lakh pieces of mobile handsets per annum and accessories at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Infovalley here. The second proposal was from a Hyderabad-based company which proposed to set up a software centre to develop Internet of Things (IoT) software at Infovalley.