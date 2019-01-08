Home States Odisha

State receives 557 investment plans

The State Government’s Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) has so far received 557 proposals from investors across the country.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) has so far received 557 proposals from investors across the country.With the recent clearance of nine investment proposals, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) has approved projects with proposed investment of Rs 1,50,794 crore.

The new proposals envisaging investment of Rs 1,177.41 crore in solar power, food processing, sanitary ware, hospitality, electronics manufacturing and IT service sectors will create employment opportunities for 6.032 people. The GO-SWIFT portal launched in November 2017 received the 500th investment proposal within a year from a leading Gurugram-based manufacturer of sanitary ware products.

The company’s proposal to set up a unit to manufacture glass containers with a capacity of 1,30,000 tonnes per annum at an investment of Rs 350 crore at Cuttack got the approval from SLSWCA. The unit will create employment opportunities for 1,200 people.

The single window panel also gave its nod to a leading Odisha-based food processing company for setting up a greenfield project to manufacture spices, pasta, noodles, fruit-based beverages, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items at Ramdaspur in Cuttack with a total investment of Rs 100 crore. The unit will provide employment opportunities to 1,560 people.

Another State-based automobile dealership chain’s proposal to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Jajpur entailing an investment of Rs 52.41 crore was also approved. The greenfield project will manufacture electric rickshaws and electric scooters with an installed capacity of 50,000 units per annum. This will create direct and indirect job opportunities for 122 people.

A private aluminium major’s proposal to establish a coal gasification plant of 21,000 NM3 (normal metre cube per hour) at Hirakud in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 60 crore was also approved. This project will create employment for 20 people, sources said.

In a big boost to the State’s tourism sector, a leading home grown hotel chain will set up a golf resort at Satapada in Puri with an investment of Rs 125 crore.

Boost to IT sector

Two proposals including the one from a Jaipur-based cellular handset and accessories company with an investment of Rs 75 crore were cleared. The company proposed to set up a unit to manufacture 10 lakh pieces of mobile handsets per annum and accessories at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Infovalley here. The second proposal was from a Hyderabad-based company which proposed to set up a software centre to develop Internet of Things (IoT) software at Infovalley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp