Home States Odisha

Tigress pregnant with Mahabir cubs

Mahabir may be dead, but it seems the legacy of the tiger from Madhya Pradesh is here to stay.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Mahabir may be dead, but it seems the legacy of the tiger from Madhya Pradesh is here to stay.
A 10-year-old resident tigress in Satkosia Tiger Reserve has reportedly conceived after mating with Mahabir. Expecting birth of cubs, authorities of STR have taken precautionary measures in the core areas, where the tigress is reportedly staying, to prevent any untoward incident.

The authorities, however, denied the tigress giving birth in the forest as of now. “We have no information about the tigress delivering any cubs in the core areas. She might have mated with Mahabir. We have taken all precautions for the protection of the tigress,” said Field Director Sudarshan panda.Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Satkosia Rama Samy also said he had no knowledge of the tigress giving birth in the forest.

Mahabir was relocated from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to Odisha under India’s first ever inter-State tiger relocation in June last year. After its release into the wild, the tiger went deep into the forest and acclimatised well with his new territory. Since Mahabir was staying in the core areas, it is believed that he mated with the resident tigress and impregnated her, sources said.

Sources said the authorities have put in place tight protection measures and deployed adequate manpower in core areas to track the tigress.The pregnancy of the tigress has raised hopes for Satkosia which is facing a sharp decline in the big cat population. The region was home to 11 tigers in 2010. However, all but one have died under suspicious circumstances.

Mahabir, which was brought to revive the tiger population in the State, was found dead in November following a a maggot-infested wound on its neck. The NTCA opined that Mahabir carried the injury after being trapped in a snare set up for wild pigs in the area.

Satkosia DFO Samy, who is also the investigating officer in Mahabir’s death case, is yet to submit report to the Field Director .“It will take some more time to submit the investigating report to the authorities,” Samy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dr desh deepak
    Great news
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp