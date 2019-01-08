Trade unions' strike cripples normal life in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 48-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions to protest NDA government's 'anti-trade' policies disrupted rail and road traffic and crippled normal life in Odisha on Tuesday.

Rail roko staged by trade union members and bandh supporters affected train services in many parts of the state including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Puri and Paradip.

A large number of passengers were stranded at railway stations due to blockade of tracks and train delays.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh LIVE

The situation was no different at bus stops. Public transport was largely affected as buses remained off road due to strike causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. Trucks and other heavy vehicles also remained off road and were seen lined up on National Highways in many places including NH-16 in capital Bhubaneswar, bringing the commercial transport to a grinding halt.

Normal life was crippled as shops at major markets, and business establishments downed their shutters. The State Government had announced a holiday for educational institutions in view of the strike. Banks remained closed while functioning of other offices were affected due to protests.

The ruling BJD and Congress have extended support to the strike but refrained from active participation in the protests. In capital Bhubaneswar, trade union workers and protestors staged road blockade at many places including

Master Canteen square, NH-16 at Jaydev Vihar, Nayapali, Baramunda. They also staged demonstrations in front of various Central Government offices in the city.policy, there will be a movement in the coming days to oust the Modi government from power.

ALSO READ: Nation-wide general strike affects normal life in Kerala

Roads and major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as private buses, city buses and auto rickshaws stayed off road.

Burning of tyres and picketing by CPI-ML, AIRWO, Mahila Shramik Union and other trade unions blocked the flow of vehicular traffic on NH 16.

Price of vegetables spiralled, while petrol was sold at Rs 100 in black in front of petrol bunks which remained closed during the day.

Twin City Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar Satyajit Mohanty said 40 platoon police force has been deployed in the Capital to manage the law and order situation. Adequate police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident in front of State Secretariat and Assembly, he said.

Cops were also on toes in other parts of the state including Paradip in Jagatsinghpur where trade union workers staged demonstrations near Paradip Port and the IOCL Refinery. Bandh impact was also felt in parts of Koraput, Balasore, Sundargarh, Puri, Ganjam, Kendrapara. The hartal, however, remained peaceful by and large, police said.

CITU leader Janardan Pati said the hartal was successful as it evoked spontaneous support from locals, small traders, business establishments and transport bodies. "The strike indicates that there is wide resentment among people against

the NDA government. It is the small vendors and traders who have made this strike a success as they are the worst affected stakeholders of GST," he said.

Pati said this hartal will continue on Wednesday and if the Centre doesn't changes its oppressive trade