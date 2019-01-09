1 dies, 15 hurt as tourist bus rams truck

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A tourist was killed and 15 others sustained injuries after their bus rammed into a truck on Brahmani bridge at Bhalukhai village within Dharmasala police limits here on Tuesday. The passenger bus, carrying around 52 tourists from Dum Dum in West Bengal, was on its way to Puri when the mishap took place at around 5 am on the day. The driver of the bus reportedly could not see the goods truck due to fog and hit the passenger vehicle from the rear.

Due to the impact, the bus helper fell off the vehicle and died on the spot. Police and fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the tourists with assistance of locals. The injured were rushed to Government hospital at Dharmasala. Later, four of the tourists were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after their condition worsened. Dharmasala police seized both the vehicles involved in the accident and are investigating the incident.