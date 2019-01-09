Home States Odisha

Back home, it’s Cong and BJP

The Krushak Morcha activists also attempted to gherao the Secretariat protesting State Government’s failure to resolve farmers’ problems.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Krushak Morcha sets up mandi at Sachivalaya Marg on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the Biju Janata Dal leaders, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, are staging a dharna in front of Parliament in Delhi for hike in minimum support price of paddy, the State unit of BJP hit the streets over farmers’ issues on Tuesday. Despite the bandh call given by Central Trade Unions, Krushak Morcha activists from across the State congregated in the Capital to join the political parties who took out rallies for their cause. The farmers marched to the Secretariat over a host of demands including loan waiver, bonus of `100 per quintal of paddy and ensuring MSP to farmers.

The Krushak Morcha activists also attempted to gherao the Secretariat protesting State Government’s failure to resolve farmers’ problems. They took out a rally from State BJP headquarters to Secretariat via Housing Board but could not proceed beyond Keshari Talkies as police put up a barricades there. The BJP, which has been protesting alleged irregularities in paddy procurement by Government agencies, opened a Mandi (paddy procurement centre) on Sachivalaya Marg to highlight the plight of farmers during sale of paddy.

Claiming that farmers of the State are forced to go for distress sale of paddy due to shortage of mandis and nonpayment of MSP by government- appointed agencies, State BJP Krushak Morcha president Sivaji Mohanty said the offer price to farmers at all paddy procurement centres ranges from `1,000 to `1,200 per quintal against MSP of `1,750 per quintal.

“Farmers are not getting MSP for paddy due to price cut at mandis. As rice millers are dictating terms, farmers are asked to sell their stock at the price offered by miller agents,” Mohanty said. He further alleged that rice millers are not lifting paddy from mandis till they get a price cut for 4 to 5 kg per bag. The protest by farmers for such illegal price cut at the mandis remains unheard.

Reminding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of his promise at a Sohela farmers’ rally in Bargarh district in 2015 of providing bonus of `100 per quintal of paddy over and above the MSP, Mohanty said the farmers will continue their protest till the Governm e n t f u l f i l s i t s commitment. Criticising the BJD for holding a protest in New Delhi, party vice president Samir Mohanty said ruling party members led by the Chief Minister are on a picnic in the National Capital while farmers are crying for more paddy procurement centres.

Cong joins the race Bhubaneswar: Tuesday turned out to be the day of farmers as Congress also joined the race along with ruling BJD and BJP to woo them by submitting a memorandum to the Governor here demanding a hike in the MSP of paddy, farm loan waiver, opening of mandis for procurement and pension for cultivators. Criticising the BJD Government for not correcting the ground situation where farmers are selling paddy `500 to `600 less than the MSP as mandis are not being opened at the right time because of largescale irregularities at the local level, the farmers’ cell of OPCC threatened to launch a Statewide agitation if the demands were not met.

The Parliament gherao by BJD by ignoring the real picture here is meant for the upcoming polls, said chairman of Odisha Pradesh Kissan Congress (OPKC) Amiya Patnaik and asked Odisha Government to follow the Congress government in Chhattisgarh where the MSP on paddy has been fixed at `2,500 per quintal. Members of OPKC took out a padayatra from Congress Bhavan to Raj Bhavan here before submitting memorandum to the Governor. Meanwhile, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik alleged that announcement of schemes by BJD is confined to files only as more than 3 lakh farmers and workers migrate to neighbouring states in search of work. Referring to KALIA scheme before elections, Niranjan asked who will be the actual beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp