Bandh impacts life in Cuttack, patients suffer

CUTTACK: Normal life in the Millennium City was disrupted on the first day of the two-day bandh called by trade unions against the ‘anti trade’ policies of the Central Government.The worst affected were the patients as approach to the city’s two largest hospitals became difficult with buses staying off the roads paralysing communication and trains stopped or short-terminated at different stations.

The flow of patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital and Sishu Bhawan too witnessed low turnout of patients at the OPDs. While OPDs of SCBMCH saw nearly 1500 patients against the usual rush of 3,500 to 4,000, Sishu Bhawan registered 323 patients at OPDs against the usual turnout of around 550 patients.

On the other hand, going by the decision of State Government, educational institutions remained closed and activists of AIUTUC and SUCI forced shut down several government offices, banks and LIC offices in the city by resorting to picketing and staging rallies, road blockades and demonstrations at Madhupatna, Badambadi, College Square, Railway Station, OMP Square and in front of the Collectorate.

The Badambadi bus stand too wore a desert look leaving passengers stranded.

Business at Malgodown, the largest wholesale market for essential commodities and Chhatra Bazaar biggest vegetable and fruit wholesale market, was affected even though shops remained opened.

The worst sufferers were the daily wagers and poor people. While labourers did not have any job o the day, poor people including hundreds of beggars faced trouble in availing meals as Aahaar centres remained close.To maintain law and order, police had deployed 11 platoons across the city and there was no untoward incident, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

7 trains cancelled, 20 controlled

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven trains were cancelled and 20 controlled enroute in the view of two-day nation-wide general strike called by Central Trade Unions to protest the Centre’s anti-worker policies. The cancelled trains are Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Passenger, Cuttack-Brahmapur-Cuttack Passenger, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger, Bhubaneswar-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar Passenger, Berhampur-Cuttack-Berhampur and Cuttack-Paradip-Cuttack MEMU.