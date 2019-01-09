Home States Odisha

BJD not to be part of Mahagathbandhan: Patnaik

Patnaik said as part of his party's policy, the BJD will continue to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday made it clear that his BJD will not join any grand alliance (or Mahagathbandhan) the opposition parties are trying to form before general elections, and would not align either with the BJP or the Congress.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting here, The Biju Janata Dal president said his party would "continue with our policy of equidistance from the BJP and the Congress.

" "I want to clarify that as far as Mahagathbandhan is concerned, the Biju Janata Dal is not a part of it," he said.

The Chief Minister's statement is significant as several non-BJP parties are trying to forge unity in a bid to form a grand alliance to take on the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Patnaik's statement comes a day after he said during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday that his party needed time to take a decision on Mahagathbandhan.

"We will take some time and think about it," he had said.

While the ruling BJD was in alliance with BJP for over a decade and both shared power in the state from 2000-2009, the regional party snapped ties with the saffron party on the eve of 2009 elections.

Thereafter, it has been maintaining distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the BJD of having some "understanding" with the Congress, which, in turn, charged that Patnaik's party has been "with the BJP all along".

Odisha BJP president Basant Panda said, "There is no doubt that the BJD is having hidden understanding with the Congress.

Patnaik's statement is nothing but a ploy to mislead the people," Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik lashed out at the Chief Minister accusing him of being with the BJP all along, but claiming to have an "equal distance policy" only in self-defence.

Referring to Patnaik's meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here last month, he said it was an exercise to weaken anti-BJP forces.

Patnaik during his meeting with K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) last month, had said: "We are state teams.

" Then, KCR and Patnaik had emphasised on unification of regional parties to provide an alternative to the Congress and the BJP ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Citing several instances, Congress leaders said BJD MPs had staged walkout during a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in Lok Sabha last year "which showed its affinity towards the saffron party".

Moreover, the BJD had also supported the NDA candidate in presidential elections, besides backing several moves including demonetisation and GST, they said.

BJD MPs had also voted in favour of NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh during election for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

Since 2009, the BJD has been fighting Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections alone.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats and the two polls will take place simultaneously in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahagathbandhan Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp