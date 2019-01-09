Clash over Odisha government’s KALIA forms

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Clamour for forms to avail benefits under the State Government’s KALIA scheme led to a group clash in Uchhupur gram panchayat here on Tuesday. More than 500 farmers had gathered at the panchayat office to obtain the form.

ALSO READ: What is Kalia scheme and who is eligible to get its benefits?

However, only 100 forms were available in the panchayat office. Trouble started when the officials left after the forms were exhausted. Later, Assistant Agriculture Officer S Barik visited the spot and pacified the villagers.