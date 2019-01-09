Despite ban, blood flows at Sulia Jatra

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: All the awareness campaigns and appeals by the district administration against animal sacrifice fell flat as the Sulia festival kicked off with its gory rituals in Deogarh block on Tuesday.

Thousands of birds and animals were sacrificed at Bada Khala in Khairguda and Sana Khala in Kumuria village amid tight security arrangements.

Despite awareness campaigns by the district administration, Zilla Adivasi Kalyan Sangh members stuck to their decision of continuing animal sacrifice during Sulia citing tradition.Prior to the sacrifice ritual in both the villages, tribals took out a procession to the Sulia Pitha in Khairguda holding traditional weapons besides, animals and birds that were to be sacrificed to appease the presiding deity.

Tribals believe that appeasing the deity by sacrificing animals brings good rainfall and harvest. The animal sacrifice ritual takes place on second Tuesday of the month of Pausa. An age-old tradition of the tribals, it is celebrated mostly by Kandhas of Western Odisha.

Earlier, the State Government had tried to stop the gory practice following Orissa High Court order to stop animal sacrifice, but after Supreme Court’s verdict on respecting tribal traditions, the Balangir administration has kept away from opposing the ritual. It restricted its involvement to sensitisation measures and ensuring security arrangements during the festival.